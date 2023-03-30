Jobs: Lead Cook and Foodways Manager at Camlann Medieval Village

Thursday, March 30, 2023

a living history museum project located in Carnation, WA

Lead Cook and Foodways Manager
Open March 2023
Wages: $25 / hour
25 to 30 hours / week, including weekends:
  • You are passionate about cooking all manner of foods
  • You have a strong interest in historical food and hearth cooking
  • You may enjoy interpreting a historical person for in-character presentations
  • Your duties will include food preparation, dinner cooking, and feast supervision.
  • Your professional food service or kitchen management experience is a plus
We will train a person with some experience, career interest, and enthusiasm.
Transportation required.
(Note: this is not a 'chef' position - we supply historical recipes).

Call Roger Shell: 425-788-1945 or send letter of interest and resume to Camlann Village, 10320 Kelly Road NE, Carnation, WA 98014  www.camlann.org


