Jobs: Lead Cook and Foodways Manager at Camlann Medieval Village
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Lead Cook and Foodways Manager
Open March 2023
Wages: $25 / hour
25 to 30 hours / week, including weekends:
Transportation required.
(Note: this is not a 'chef' position - we supply historical recipes).
- You are passionate about cooking all manner of foods
- You have a strong interest in historical food and hearth cooking
- You may enjoy interpreting a historical person for in-character presentations
- Your duties will include food preparation, dinner cooking, and feast supervision.
- Your professional food service or kitchen management experience is a plus
Transportation required.
(Note: this is not a 'chef' position - we supply historical recipes).
Call Roger Shell: 425-788-1945 or send letter of interest and resume to Camlann Village, 10320 Kelly Road NE, Carnation, WA 98014 www.camlann.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment