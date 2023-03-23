Letter to the Editor: Much-needed Affordable Housing

To the Editor:





80% of the median income for a homeowner, or $2,127 per month; or

60% of the median income for a renter, or $1,595 per month. A renter earning a wage of $20 an hour for a 40-hour week, or $3,440 gross per month, is using 46% of that monthly income on housing. This is not affordable.

HB 1110 explains, "To unlock opportunity for Washingtonians it is necessary to lift bans on the development of modest home choices in cities near job centers, transit, and amenity-rich neighborhoods." The HUD 2021 median income for King County was $106,326. Using the formula in HB 1110, where housing costs (including utilities other than phone) should not exceed 30% of:





It includes definitions for "Low-income household" and "Extremely low-income household," yet nowhere does it require that anything besides "affordable housing" be built, and the "affordable housing" is optional.









You can read the entire bill here:

https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2023-24/Pdf/Bills/House%20Bills/1110-S2.E.pdf?q=20230321132049



You can comment on HB 1110 here:

https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1110&Initiative=false&Year=2023



Jonelle Kemmerling

Shoreline, WA





