You’re invited to The Red Event: Seattle T2P2’s Sixth Anniversary Party and Friendraiser
Thursday, March 23, 2023
Join us to celebrate period power and commemorate six years of helping people period Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 12 - 4pm. We’ve raised over 500,000 pads and tampons in the fight against period poverty!
We want to thank our donors, members, volunteers, and partners. We’d also love to meet new people (that’s why we’re calling this a friendraiser)! Bring the whole family, invite your friends, and let’s party!
Venue:
The Lake Forest Park Civic Club, 17301 Beach Dr NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155 overlooks Lake Washington and has beautiful, Instagram-worthy views.
Tickets:
Tickets cost $15 (free entry for children under 10). Your event ticket includes three raffle tickets. You can win extra raffle tickets by bringing packages of pads or boxes of tampons to donate: each donation item earns one raffle ticket! Help us build Towers of Tampons and Pyramids of Pads.
Food and drinks:
Beer, wine, and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served. There will also be a champagne pyramid, plus we’ll have tea time!
Attire:
Red, pink, or white attire is encouraged but not required. Please dress as outrageously or as casually as you’d like!
Other features to look forward to
- Red Carpet entrance
- Photo booth opportunities
- Glitter tattoo station
- Kids’ corner/craft zone!
