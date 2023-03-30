You are invited to Holy Week at First Lutheran Richmond Beach
Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Palm Sunday: April 2 at 10:00am*
- Maundy Thursday: April 6 at 7:00pm*
- Good Friday: April 7
- "Walk With Jesus" Prayer Walk - 6:00pm Participate in a Prayer Walk at FLRB. Pray and walk through the days of Holy Week with prayer stations around the church grounds. Prayer in the Sanctuary, Communion at one of the stations outside. A great event for people of all ages particularly families with children.
- Traditional Service - 7:00 pm*
- Easter: April 9
- Worship services at 9:00am and 11:00am*
- Easter Breakfast - 9:45am to 11:15am
- Easter breakfast is back! This is an annual youth fundraiser. Money raised is used towards youth trips. Every year the youth go to Tillamook, OR and serve with Habitat for Humanity, and in the summer of 2024 they will be heading to New Orleans for the National Youth Gathering.
- Easter Egg Hunt - 10:30am Families are invited to join us outside in the preschool playground for an Easter Egg Hunt. Egg hunt is designed for elementary kids and younger.
First Lutheran Richmond Beach
18354 8th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
www.flrb.org
206-546-4153
