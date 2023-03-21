Celebrate the volunteers and community partners behind the Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter - Friday March 24, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

As was previously announced, the Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter has closed for the season and permanently in its current format, that had served the North King for 4 years. 

Join us this Friday, March 24, 2023 at Saint Dunstan’s Church from 5pm - 6:30pm to recognize and celebrate the volunteers and community partners behind the Shelter - and learn how you can get or stay involved in supporting community members struggling with shelter and food insecurity. 

Brief remarks will take place at 5:45pm.

Click here for more information, as well as to RSVP.


