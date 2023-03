Celebrate the volunteers and community partners behind the Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter - Friday March 24, 2023

As was previously announced , the Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter has closed for the season and permanently in its current format, that had served the North King for 4 years.





Join us this Friday, March 24, 2023 at Saint Dunstan’s Church from 5pm - 6:30pm to recognize and celebrate the volunteers and community partners behind the Shelter - and learn how you can get or stay involved in supporting community members struggling with shelter and food insecurity.