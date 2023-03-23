Music at The Commons

Thursday, March 23, 2023

North Seattle Jazz Orchestra at The Commons Saturday

Look who's coming back to the Commons! The North Seattle Jazz Orchestra will take the stage at Third Place Commons this Saturday at 7pm for a big band extravaganza!

Or if you prefer to boogie down to R/B, blues, and soul, join us Friday night at 7 for the Seattle Houserockers. Either way, the joint will be jumping! See you at the Commons!

The Commons is on the upper level of Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park.



