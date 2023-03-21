Jobs: WSDOT Safety Officer 3

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

WSDOT
Safety Officer 3
Shoreline, WA – Headquarters
$58,665 – $78,876 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a senior-level Safety Officer 3 (SO3) for the Northwest Region in Shoreline, WA. The incumbent will be responsible for ensuring WSDOT's compliance with federal, state, and local regulations, laws, codes, and other nationally recognized good safety and health practices. 

The SO3 will oversee the delivery of various protection programs and work with all levels of staff to identify and implement safety and health improvements. Our ideal candidate will have experience working in a construction related safety capacity. If you are committed to health and safety, are an effective communicator and trainer, and possess a willingness to travel throughout the region, we encourage you to apply for this position.

