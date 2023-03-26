Visit the Shoreline Schools Art Show at the Shoreline Center through April 11, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023

The Shoreline Art Department is proud to present Art Attack: A Showcase of the Shoreline School District’s Visual Art Program.

The show features artwork created by student artists attending Cascade K-8 Community School, Kellogg Middle School, Einstein Middle School, Shorewood High School, and Shorecrest High School.


Work was selected from students in middle school art classes, Ceramics I and II, Advanced Placement Photography, Cartooning, Drawing and Painting I and II, Studio Art, and Advanced Placement Art.

District art teachers are: Marty Ballew, Lori Chase, Autumn Helling, Brent Holland, Debbie Johnson, Scott Kelley, Laura King, Kevin McCarthy, Fergus Temporada, Craig van den Bosch, and Michael Zadra.


Creating visual art is a vital component of Shoreline, and we are excited to showcase some of our students’ work.

The public is invited to view the artwork which is on display from through April 11, 2023.


Shoreline Center is located at 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155, and is open to the public on weekdays 8:00am - 5:00pm. Main entrance on 1st Ave NE in the center of the building.

Note: Some three-dimensional artwork is also located in the case down the hall to the right as you enter the lobby, toward the ShoreLake Arts office.

All photos by Steven H. Robinson



Posted by DKH at 10:35 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  