Visit the Shoreline Schools Art Show at the Shoreline Center through April 11, 2023
Sunday, March 26, 2023
The show features artwork created by student artists attending Cascade K-8 Community School, Kellogg Middle School, Einstein Middle School, Shorewood High School, and Shorecrest High School.
Work was selected from students in middle school art classes, Ceramics I and II, Advanced Placement Photography, Cartooning, Drawing and Painting I and II, Studio Art, and Advanced Placement Art.
District art teachers are: Marty Ballew, Lori Chase, Autumn Helling, Brent Holland, Debbie Johnson, Scott Kelley, Laura King, Kevin McCarthy, Fergus Temporada, Craig van den Bosch, and Michael Zadra.
Creating visual art is a vital component of Shoreline, and we are excited to showcase some of our students’ work.
The public is invited to view the artwork which is on display from through April 11, 2023.
Shoreline Center is located at 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155, and is open to the public on weekdays 8:00am - 5:00pm. Main entrance on 1st Ave NE in the center of the building.
Note: Some three-dimensional artwork is also located in the case down the hall to the right as you enter the lobby, toward the ShoreLake Arts office.
All photos by Steven H. Robinson
