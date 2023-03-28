Registration open for Hopelink program to earn a GED or High School+ diploma
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
GED students prepare for the science, social studies, math, and language arts GED tests.
HS+ students complete assignments to earn high school credits.
Students attend classes and have free access to one-on-one tutoring, learning materials, and college/career advising. We provide vouchers for GED practice tests and scholarships to pay for the official GED tests. We also have computers available for students to borrow and can provide bus tickets to help with transportation costs.
Orientations are scheduled for March 27, April 6, and April 10. New students can contact us at ged@hopelink.org or 425-941-7004 to start the registration process. Visit the webpage.
Class Information
- Mondays, 4:30-6:30 PM - GED prep class to prepare for the social studies, science, and language arts tests. Class is online via Zoom.
- Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30-6:30 PM - Math class (all levels). Class is in person at Hopelink’s Redmond Center.
- More options coming later this year!
To enroll, students must:
- need a GED or high school diploma
- be at least 16 years old and not enrolled, or required to be enrolled, in secondary school
- live in Hopelink’s service area (for example, in Shoreline, Bothell, Kirkland, Bellevue, Redmond, Duvall, or surrounding cities)
- not have a temporary visa (for example, individuals who have a B, F, J, M, or other non-immigrant visa are not eligible)
0 comments:
Post a Comment