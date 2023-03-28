Registration open for Hopelink program to earn a GED or High School+ diploma

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

GED/High School+ is a free program that offers two pathways to earn a high school credential: GED and High School+ (HS+). 

GED students prepare for the science, social studies, math, and language arts GED tests. 

HS+ students complete assignments to earn high school credits.

Students attend classes and have free access to one-on-one tutoring, learning materials, and college/career advising. We provide vouchers for GED practice tests and scholarships to pay for the official GED tests. We also have computers available for students to borrow and can provide bus tickets to help with transportation costs.

Orientations are scheduled for March 27, April 6, and April 10. New students can contact us at ged@hopelink.org or 425-941-7004 to start the registration process. Visit the webpage.

Class Information
  • Mondays, 4:30-6:30 PM - GED prep class to prepare for the social studies, science, and language arts tests. Class is online via Zoom.
  • Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30-6:30 PM - Math class (all levels). Class is in person at Hopelink’s Redmond Center.
  • More options coming later this year!
If the class times do not work, we’d love to help people find a program or resource that fits!

To enroll, students must:
  • need a GED or high school diploma
  • be at least 16 years old and not enrolled, or required to be enrolled, in secondary school
  • live in Hopelink’s service area (for example, in Shoreline, Bothell, Kirkland, Bellevue, Redmond, Duvall, or surrounding cities)
  • not have a temporary visa (for example, individuals who have a B, F, J, M, or other non-immigrant visa are not eligible)


Posted by DKH at 4:08 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  