Man rescued from Edmont Island after his sailboat capsizes on Lake Ballinger
Friday, March 24, 2023
|South County Fire response for capsized sailboat on Lake Ballinger
Photo courtesy South County Fire
Firefighters with South County Fire rescued a man who swam to Edmont Island in the middle of Lake Ballinger after his sailboat capsized on Lake Ballinger just after 1pm on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
|Sailboat towed to shore. Photo courtesy South County Fire
The man was cold, but not injured. He was evaluated by firefighters at the scene. Firefighters aboard the rescue boat towed the sailboat to shore.
