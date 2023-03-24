Man rescued from Edmont Island after his sailboat capsizes on Lake Ballinger

Friday, March 24, 2023

South County Fire response for capsized sailboat on Lake Ballinger
Photo courtesy South County Fire

Firefighters with South County Fire rescued a man who swam to Edmont Island in the middle of Lake Ballinger after his sailboat capsized on Lake Ballinger just after 1pm on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Sailboat towed to shore. Photo courtesy South County Fire

The man was cold, but not injured. He was evaluated by firefighters at the scene. Firefighters aboard the rescue boat towed the sailboat to shore.



