County Assessor releases Taxpayer Transparency Tool for April Ballot
Friday, March 31, 2023
|Image courtesy King county
It is a website which provides each King County taxpayer an individualized accounting of where their property tax dollars go, and the estimated cost of any proposed property tax measure to be voted on.
“Taxpayers have a right to know where their money is going, and what each proposed property tax levy will cost them,” said Wilson.
“Property taxes keep going up. We need to make sure the public understands why.”
Property Tax Measures on the April Ballot:
All voters in King County will be asked to vote on King County Prop 1: Crisis Care Centers Levy; mental health and substance use disorder services -- a new levy to fund mental health and substance use disorder services.
The tool can be found at http://localscape.spatialest.com/#kingcountyassessor/Tax.
There is also a link to the tool on the Assessor’s web page https://www.kingcounty.gov/depts/assessor.aspx
The Transparency Tool only shows the impact of property tax measures. Other ballot measures, including sales tax measures or benefit charges, are not included.
The Tax Transparency Tool was introduced by Assessor Wilson and first used during the April special election in 2018.
