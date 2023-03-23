Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe) begins renovation of its new space in Ballinger Village
Thursday, March 23, 2023
|Kelsi Eldredge, SAFe's Development and Communications Manager
Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe) has begun renovation of its new space in Ballinger Village. They have leased two adjacent spaces near by the Subway, formerly a juice bar and a tanning salon.
We covered the details extensively in a previous article Why a Cat Would Need 6,000 square feet
Currently, they are on track to open in the new location in July.
SAFe Rescue saves feline lives by taking in homeless cats, giving them the care they need, finding them loving homes, and supporting their human companions. SAFe Rescue believes each cat has inherent value and that humans and felines enrich each other’s lives. This bond builds compassionate communities with empathy for all living things.
