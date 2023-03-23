Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe) begins renovation of its new space in Ballinger Village

Thursday, March 23, 2023

Kelsi Eldredge, SAFe's Development and Communications Manager

Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe) has begun renovation of its new space in Ballinger Village. They have leased two adjacent spaces near by the Subway, formerly a juice bar and a tanning salon.

We covered the details extensively in a previous article Why a Cat Would Need 6,000 square feet

Currently, they are on track to open in the new location in July.

SAFe Rescue saves feline lives by taking in homeless cats, giving them the care they need, finding them loving homes, and supporting their human companions. SAFe Rescue believes each cat has inherent value and that humans and felines enrich each other’s lives. This bond builds compassionate communities with empathy for all living things.



Posted by DKH at 4:55 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  