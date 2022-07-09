Why a Cat Would Need 6,400 Square Feet

Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe Rescue) is pleased to announce that its Adoption Center and shelter facility will move to a new Shoreline location in 2023.

SAFe’s upcoming move to Ballinger Village Shopping Center will more than double the Rescue’s current physical footprint.









“This move will empower SAFe to make the impact I have always known we are capable of making. With more space and resources, SAFe's support for the vulnerable will continue to grow,” said Emily Sprong, the Rescue’s Executive Director. “In addition to continuing to find homes for as many as 2,000 homeless cats and kittens each year, SAFe is also building its capacity to help keep local pet owners together with their beloved furry companions.” This expansion is set to enhance the services SAFe offers, which include caring for homeless cats, uniting them with loving families, and supporting local pet owners.





In addition to a busy feline Adoption Center, the new location will be home to a new Community Medical Program offering subsidized veterinary care to income-qualified pet owners.





SAFe will move to the space currently occupied by Indigo Urgent Care

As the pandemic continues to exacerbate veterinary shortages, the need to provide pre- and post-adoption veterinary care is more urgent than ever. A larger medical suite will be one of the main features of SAFe’s new home. As the pandemic continues to exacerbate veterinary shortages, the need to provide pre- and post-adoption veterinary care is more urgent than ever. A larger medical suite will be one of the main features of SAFe’s new home.





“There is so much need for veterinary services in our community,” explains Kim Morgan LVT, SAFe’s Veterinary Care Manager. “With more space, we can acquire more equipment—and that means helping more cats!”

SAFe is currently undertaking a capital campaign to renovate and equip its new home. From volunteers, to fosters, to supporters, community members make every aspect of the Rescue’s work possible. The new location is no exception: it will be designed to serve the local community, which in turn will be made possible by support from that same community. (



SAFe Rescue is looking forward to creating a new home with the space and equipment to offer care to all kinds of cats, from those in need of medical attention to those who are seeking a new home. SAFe is currently undertaking a capital campaign to renovate and equip its new home. From volunteers, to fosters, to supporters, community members make every aspect of the Rescue’s work possible. The new location is no exception: it will be designed to serve the local community, which in turn will be made possible by support from that same community. ( More information here SAFe Rescue is looking forward to creating a new home with the space and equipment to offer care to all kinds of cats, from those in need of medical attention to those who are seeking a new home.







About SAFe Rescue

SAFe Rescue saves feline lives by taking in homeless cats, giving them the care they need, finding them loving homes, and supporting their human companions. SAFe Rescue believes each cat has inherent value and that humans and felines enrich each other’s lives. This bond builds compassionate communities with empathy for all living things.



Seattle Area Feline Rescue is currently located on the border of Seattle and Shoreline, at SAFe Rescue saves feline lives by taking in homeless cats, giving them the care they need, finding them loving homes, and supporting their human companions. SAFe Rescue believes each cat has inherent value and that humans and felines enrich each other’s lives. This bond builds compassionate communities with empathy for all living things.Seattle Area Feline Rescue is currently located on the border of Seattle and Shoreline, at 14717 Aurora Ave. N, Shoreline, WA 98133 . SAFe is a non-profit, no-kill rescue, 501c3 #91-2041961.





Each year, 1,400-2,000 felines, including seniors and special needs cats, find homes at SAFe as people in search of new friends visit SAFe's welcoming storefront Adoption Center. SAFe primarily works with other organizations from all over Washington state as well across the U.S. to take in cats in need of care.





An extensive network of community volunteers and foster families helps the rescue carry out its mission and save more lives.







