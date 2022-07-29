Follow up from yesterday's water rescue at Echo Lake
Friday, July 29, 2022
|Rescue diver and other aid workers next to the condos
at the head of Echo Lake. Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire.
Yesterday at around 1pm, we responded to a water rescue call at Echo Lake.
Bystanders heard the male patient yelling for help, called 911 and attempted to help.
Our rescue swimmers and King County Sheriff Marine Rescue Diver went into the water looking for the patient. He was found unconscious in 12 feet of water by the diver.
Our crews rendered care and medics transported him to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Please wear a life vest and make sure to not go in the water alone!
