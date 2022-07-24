For the kids: learn how to tell stories using images at Red Sky Gallery class
Sunday, July 24, 2022
Graphic Novels and Comics: Storytelling with Sequential Images
with award-winning illustrator and author Kevan Atteberry
for ages 8 and up
Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 10am to noon at Red Sky Gallery at Town Center Lake Forest Park, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE - upper level.
Kevan is an illustrator/writer living in the Seattle area. He has been drawing since he was knee-high to a crayon. He has designed and illustrated many things including award-winning children's books. His biggest claim to fame is creating Clippy the paperclip helper in Microsoft Office which still annoys millions of people every day.
Register here: https://redskygalleries.com/classes/ola/services/7-27-intro-to-graphic-novels-comics-with-kevan-atteberry
0 comments:
Post a Comment