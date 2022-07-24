For the kids: learn how to tell stories using images at Red Sky Gallery class

Sunday, July 24, 2022

 

Graphic Novels and Comics: Storytelling with Sequential Images
with award-winning illustrator and author Kevan Atteberry
for ages 8 and up

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 10am to noon at Red Sky Gallery at Town Center Lake Forest Park, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE - upper level.

Kevan is an illustrator/writer living in the Seattle area. He has been﻿ drawing since he was knee-high to a crayon. He has designed and illustrated many things including award-winning children's books. His biggest claim to fame is creating Clippy the paperclip helper in Microsoft Office which still annoys millions of people every day.




Posted by DKH at 1:43 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  