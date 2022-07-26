Fall ferry vehicle reservations open Tuesday, July 26

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Photo courtesy WSDOT

Vehicle reservations for fall season (Sept. 25 to Dec. 31) ferry travel on our Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend/Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, July 26, 2022. 

For our Anacortes/San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each specific sailing. The remaining space on each sailing will be available two days before.  




