Fall ferry vehicle reservations open Tuesday, July 26

Photo courtesy WSDOT





Vehicle reservations for fall season (Sept. 25 to Dec. 31) ferry travel on our Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend/Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, July 26, 2022.





For our Anacortes/San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each specific sailing. The remaining space on each sailing will be available two days before.















