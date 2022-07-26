Osprey - spread your wings
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
A treetop bird, rather than a backyard bird, ospreys are common around here. They nest in the tops of tall trees near water so they can easily dive to catch fish. They are happy with both freshwater and saltwater fish.
Unique among North American raptors for its diet of live fish and ability to dive into water to catch them, Ospreys are common sights soaring over shorelines, patrolling waterways, and standing on their huge stick nests, white heads gleaming.
These large, rangy hawks do well around humans and have rebounded in numbers following the ban on the pesticide DDT. Hunting Ospreys are a picture of concentration, diving with feet outstretched and yellow eyes sighting straight along their talons.
