Tour de Terrace is back this weekend - parade on Friday night

Parade route Come watch the Come watch the Tour de Terrace Parade in Mountlake Terrace on Friday night, July 22, 2022, 6:45 - 8:30pm





See celebrities, Classic Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show, amazing floats, drill teams, Mountlake Terrace High School Athletes, and so much more!





And of course, the SeaFair pirates are on hand to “terrify” and delight the children!





The entire Festival is a Friday through Sunday event.





Tour de Terrace is a Seafair sanctioned summer festival for Mountlake Terrace and neighboring communities, attracting tens of thousands of visitors to Mountlake Terrace each July.





Presented by a small group of dedicated volunteers, this festival was created in 1993 to generate community spirit and pride.





We invite families, businesses, and visitors to celebrate in this family-oriented, fun-filled festival.





The parade is on northbound on 56th Avenue West from 234th Street SW to Evergreen Playfield at 222nd Street SW in Mountlake Terrace. Many of the events are at the Evergreen Playfield.





Tour de Terrace has a pancake breakfast, street fair, live music, entertainment, car show, 5k fun run, beer garden and a fireworks show.















