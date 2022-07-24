New ESL class starts August 2, 2022 at the Shoreline Senior Activity Center

We are excited to announce a NEW ESL class starting at the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center starting August 2nd.

Day: Tuesdays / Thursday Time: 11:00am-12:00pm

Location: Craft Room Cost: FREE

Class start date: August 2 Registration deadline: July 26

Led by two experienced ESL teachers, the sessions are on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. There is no charge to attend this class.BEGINNING ESL READING CLASS Facilitators: Cathy Costa and Jane SitkoThis class will practice the English sound system for pronunciation, words and reading with grammar and vocabulary. It will also focus on simple sentence structure.