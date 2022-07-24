New ESL class starts August 2, 2022 at the Shoreline Senior Activity Center

Sunday, July 24, 2022

We are excited to announce a NEW ESL class starting at the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center starting August 2nd.

Led by two experienced ESL teachers, the sessions are on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. There is no charge to attend this class.

Please call the Senior Center by Tuesday July 26 at 206-365-1536 to register

BEGINNING ESL READING CLASS Facilitators: Cathy Costa and Jane Sitko

This class will practice the English sound system for pronunciation, words and reading with grammar and vocabulary. It will also focus on simple sentence structure.
  • Day: Tuesdays / Thursday Time: 11:00am-12:00pm
  • Location: Craft Room Cost: FREE
  • Class start date: August 2 Registration deadline: July 26


Posted by DKH at 12:30 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  