New ESL class starts August 2, 2022 at the Shoreline Senior Activity Center
Sunday, July 24, 2022
Led by two experienced ESL teachers, the sessions are on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. There is no charge to attend this class.
Please call the Senior Center by Tuesday July 26 at 206-365-1536 to register
BEGINNING ESL READING CLASS Facilitators: Cathy Costa and Jane Sitko
This class will practice the English sound system for pronunciation, words and reading with grammar and vocabulary. It will also focus on simple sentence structure.
- Day: Tuesdays / Thursday Time: 11:00am-12:00pm
- Location: Craft Room Cost: FREE
- Class start date: August 2 Registration deadline: July 26
