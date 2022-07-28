Woodway burglary suspects identified and arrested

Alan-a-Dale Place in Edmonds









The arrests occurred just after 7:30pm at a home in the 10500 block of Alan-a-Dale Place in Edmonds after officers surveilling the area observed a suspect vehicle arrive at the residence.





Two males, a thirty-seven-year-old male from Edmonds and a forty-three-year-old from Arlington, were taken into custody without incident.





Still, officers encountered multiple other subjects and an aggressive dog at the home. Officers from numerous neighboring law enforcement agencies responded to assist with securing the scene as Edmonds detectives had received a search warrant for the location.





Compounding matters, an unrelated suspect determined to be violating a domestic violence protection order refused to come out of the home for nearly an hour before peacefully surrendering.





Investigators were eventually able to conduct their search and remained at the house until after midnight. Stolen property, a vehicle, and other additional evidence were recovered.





The original investigation began on July 4 of this year when the victims reported their Woodway residence had been burglarized. Edmonds Police provide contract police services for the town of Woodway and responded to the scene for the investigation.





The suspects had victimized the residents by stealing cash, jewelry, and other property worth nearly a half-million dollars. Officers and detectives actively worked the case and developed information that led to Tuesday's arrests and search warrant.



Both burglary suspects were booked into the Snohomish County jail for a variety of charges.





The third male was booked for a felony court order violation. The victim in the order violation is one of the burglary suspects.





EPD detectives will continue to investigate the incident and work with the victims in an effort to recover their stolen property. Anyone with information on this case can send tips can be sent to policetips@edmondswa.gov



--Edmonds Police Department















