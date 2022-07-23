Shoreline City Council adopts resolution placing levy lid lift on November ballot

On July 18, 2022 the Shoreline City Council adopted Resolution No. 492, which places a levy lid lift on the November 8 general election ballot.





If approved by Shoreline voters, Proposition 1 would maintain current levels of police and community safety services, including neighborhood safety patrols; traffic enforcement in school zones and neighborhoods; and community crime prevention programs.





It would also enhance the RADAR Program by adding mental health professional teams to provide 24/7 response with police to community members in behavioral health crisis.





Proposition 1 would also preserve safe, well-maintained, and accessible parks and trails; playgrounds and play equipment that meet safety standards; playfields and restrooms; and preserve recreation programs for youth, adults, families, and seniors.





Proposition 1 would continue funding for community services for seniors, youth, and individuals and families in need, including homelessness response services. The levy would also sustain the City’s code enforcement and customer response programs.





In 2010 and 2016, Shoreline voters approved six-year maintenance and operations levies to help fund basic public safety, parks and recreation, and community services. The 2016 levy will expire on December 31 of this year.





Over the past six years (2017-2022) the consumer price index (CPI), which measures inflation, has increased more than 1% in most years. Some major city expenses, such as our contract for police services and the cost of road maintenance supplies, such as asphalt, often increase at rates even higher than CPI.





Because the City is required to pass a balanced budget, we must absorb any cost increases, which typically means providing lower levels of service. This year’s CPI for the Seattle, Tacoma, and Bellevue region is 10.14%

.

The proposed maintenance and operations levy would restore the expiring 2016 levy. The City’s 10-Year Forecast projects that without restoring these funds, revenues will not be adequate to support the costs of current service levels.





If Proposition 1 is approved, a homeowner with a median home value (in 2023 estimated to be $731,300) would pay an additional average of $30 per month over the six-year levy to maintain the above services.









Senior citizens or persons with disabilities may qualify for tax exemptions or tax deferrals. Contact the King County Assessor’s Office at 206-296-3920 or kingcounty.gov/assessor for information.