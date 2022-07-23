End of Life workshops at Shoreline-LFP Senior Center

Saturday, July 23, 2022

END OF LIFE WORKSHOPS 
AT THE SENIOR CENTER

We begin our End of Life Information Series this month with three FREE workshops led by End of Life Washington Facilitators. 

Shedding light on options, choices and preparation can open plans of action that can suit you as an individual. Join us!
 
Workshop 1       Tuesday, August 2nd: 1:00-2:30pm
Advance Planning: How to Prepare for the Unexpected
 
Workshop 2       Tuesday, August 9th: 1:00-2:30pm
Overview of End-of-Life Choices: Medical Aid in Dying and Voluntary      
stopping Eating and Drinking
 
Workshop 3       Tuesday, August 16th: 1:00-2:30pm
Advance Directives. A one and 1/2-hour workshop where folks can bring their            
advance directives and ask questions to an EOLWA volunteer
  
Register at our front desk or call the Senior Center at 206-365-1536 to attend these FREE workshops.

The Senior Center is located in the southernmost building of the Shoreline Center at 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155.



