End of Life workshops at Shoreline-LFP Senior Center

Photo by Abi Howard on Unsplash

END OF LIFE WORKSHOPS

AT THE SENIOR CENTER





We begin our End of Life Information Series this month with three FREE workshops led by End of Life Washington Facilitators.





Shedding light on options, choices and preparation can open plans of action that can suit you as an individual. Join us!

Workshop 1 Tuesday, August 2nd: 1:00-2:30pm

Advance Planning: How to Prepare for the Unexpected

Workshop 2 Tuesday, August 9th: 1:00-2:30pm

Overview of End-of-Life Choices: Medical Aid in Dying and Voluntary

stopping Eating and Drinking

Workshop 3 Tuesday, August 16th: 1:00-2:30pm

Advance Directives. A one and 1/2-hour workshop where folks can bring their

advance directives and ask questions to an EOLWA volunteer

Register at our front desk or call the Senior Center at 206-365-1536 to attend these FREE workshops.





The Senior Center is located in the southernmost building of the Shoreline Center at 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155.











