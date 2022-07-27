Hopelink’s free English for Work program open for registration

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Hopelink’s free English for Work program

Fall quarter orientation is on September 7 and 8. New students can contact us now to register! See the flyer (above) and the following information below for details. You can also visit our webpage where you will find the flyer translated into multiple languages.

About English for Work

This one-quarter program supports immigrants and refugees with improving their English language skills and preparing for employment. Students practice speaking, listening, reading, and writing as they learn about topics such as skills and strengths, job search, resumes, and interviewing. Near the end of the quarter, students participate in mock interviews conducted by local employers —a highlight of the program!

Class Information
  • Students participate in online class on Zoom two times per week. Students who need a computer can borrow a Hopelink Chromebook.
  • Morning and evening class options are available.
  • Classes are best for students who have intermediate or advanced-level English skills. We assess students to determine their level and help decide if our program is a good fit.
Eligibility

Students must: 
  • plan to get a job in the U.S. or enroll in job training/college to prepare to get a job (within the next 6 months)
  • be 18 years or older
  • live in the U.S. permanently (we cannot serve people who have a temporary visa such as a B, F, J, or M visa)
  • live in Hopelink’s service area (for example, in Shoreline, Bothell, Kenmore, Kirkland, Bellevue, Redmond, or surrounding cities)
Please contact us at englishforwork@hopelink.org or 425-250-3007 if you have any questions. We are happy to help!



