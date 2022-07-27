Hopelink’s free English for Work program open for registration





Fall quarter orientation is on September 7 and 8. New students can contact us now to register! See the flyer (above) and the following information below for details. You can also visit our webpage where you will find the flyer translated into multiple languages.



About English for Work



This one-quarter program supports immigrants and refugees with improving their English language skills and preparing for employment. Students practice speaking, listening, reading, and writing as they learn about topics such as skills and strengths, job search, resumes, and interviewing. Near the end of the quarter, students participate in mock interviews conducted by local employers —a highlight of the program!



Class Information

Students participate in online class on Zoom two times per week. Students who need a computer can borrow a Hopelink Chromebook.

Morning and evening class options are available.

Classes are best for students who have intermediate or advanced-level English skills. We assess students to determine their level and help decide if our program is a good fit. Eligibility



