Western Chiefs Association introduces Fire Map to track wildfires in the western United States
Sunday, July 24, 2022
|Washington is clear of wildfires so far
Fire Map
July 11, 2022 (Wilsonville, OR) – As the country prepares for a summer of excessive heat and drought, the Western Fire Chiefs Association (WFCA) introduces its Fire Map (https://ﬁre-map.wfca.com/), to provide near real-time information about active wildﬁres.
“The current climate situation is incredibly scary,” said Chief Mark Niemeyer, Vice President of the WFCA and Fire Chief of the Boise Fire Department. “The WFCA is providing public access to deﬁnitive information around the paths of wildﬁres so that communities can quickly take action,” said Niemeyer.
The WFCA Fire Map pulls data from the US Forest Service via National Interagency Fire Center IRWIN feed, and 911 Dispatch data via PulsePoint to track the location of the wildﬁre as they start and while they’re burning. The WFCA Fire Map is the ﬁrst map of its kind to pull such data from 911 Dispatch in relevant areas.
“The WFCA is committed to provide an even deeper level of intelligence around wildﬁres as they happen,” said Chief Niemeyer. As the WFCA looks to the future, it is creating a development path in the next year which will include 3D and predictive mapping models, air quality and weather data, as well as text message notiﬁcations.
The WFCA Fire Map would not be possible without the working partnership between WFCA, PulsePoint Foundation, the US Forest Service, and Mapbox.
About the WFCA
The Western Fire Chiefs Association represents ﬁre related emergency service organizations throughout the west coast and Western Paciﬁc Islands. The WFCA is dedicated to protecting people and the environment from the occurrence and outcomes of ﬁres and other natural, technological and human-behavior-caused emergencies.
0 comments:
Post a Comment