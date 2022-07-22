Shoreline Walks: Briarcrest Three Schools Walk Saturday July 23, 2022
Walk around the Briarcrest neighborhood and three Shoreline public schools, including the newest one and one of the oldest ones. Walk through two Shoreline city parks. Route is approximately 3.1 miles. Rated moderate for some rough trails.
- Walk is approximately 3 miles / 2 hours
- Walk Rating: Moderately Easy
- Meet at: Shorecrest High School, South Parking Lot, 153rd St, Shoreline
- Walk Leader: Dan
SHORELINE WALKS
Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.
New walk leaders welcome: details here
