Shoreline Walks: Briarcrest Three Schools Walk Saturday July 23, 2022

Walk is approximately 3 miles / 2 hours

Walk Rating: Moderately Easy

Meet at: Shorecrest High School, South Parking Lot, 153rd St, Shoreline

Walk Leader: Dan

SHORELINE WALKSExplore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.New walk leaders welcome: details here