Want to buy a bistro?

Monday, July 25, 2022

North City Bistro is for sale
Ray and Sharon Bloom are planning a move to the south of France. 

They have listed their business for sale - The North City Bistro and Wine Shop - a beloved venue for intimate music and delicious food.

They want to leave a vibrant business behind in Shoreline.

After all of the hard work, Love and $$ we have invested here over the past 8 1/2 years, we would hate to have to close it down, and liquidate the inventory and assets.

Here's the ad they recently placed. If you know anyone who wants to buy a thriving business, please share.

In the meantime, it is business as usual, with a full schedule of music, sales of fine wine and antique stemware, plus their family friendly restaurant.

The Bistro is located in the North City Business District 1520 NE 177th St, Shoreline, WA 98155



