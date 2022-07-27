A wonderful day at the 2022 Old Dog Haven Festival

All photos by Wayne Pridemore





We had a truly wonderful day on July 16, 2022 at Cromwell Park in Shoreline!



Many thanks to our dedicated Board of Directors for organizing this amazing event and to all the volunteers, sponsors, donors and attendees who made it such a success.





Jimmy Buffett groupies! They decided to change it up this first year back and have a Festival to celebrate being together and being able to provide homes for senior dogs in need.





The event was a tremendous success! We had nearly 500 people in attendance and far surpassed our fundraising goals.

"Pie" with companion Dawn Ford

Dawn owns The Barkery - a food truck for dogs

and created all the recipes for the treats

There were a variety of carnival games/events, tasty food trucks, lots of vendors with samples, an amazing silent auction, and a marvelous collection of old (and young) dogs and their humans.

"Penny' with her lick artwork tile

Our sincere thanks to all those who made this happen and all who attended to support old dogs!









We have not been able to gather (in person) to celebrate old dogs for two years and our Board wanted to put together something very special to honor our dogs and all our wonderful supporters.