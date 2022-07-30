Karaoke Night at Drumlin, Saturday 8pm



"Wouldn't it be funny if Drumlin turned into a Karaoke bar for April Fool's Day?" It started off as a joke, but soon took on a life of its own. Shoreline residents let their voices be heard that night, and it was clear: this has to happen again. Round 2 is set for Saturday!





Lucky for Seattle-area residents, Baby Ketten has now expanded into Washington.



Karaoke translates from Japanese as "kara" (empty) "oke" (orchestra). Empty Orchestra. It's the stripping away of vocals from a track, and allowing the music to stand on its own. What makes Baby Ketten's style interesting is how songs are deconstructed, allowing him to layer in his own instrumentation.





The end result is a completely unique song selection. Additionally, patrons will be able to download the Baby Ketten app, and peruse the immense song catalogue.













It will be getting started around 8pm, this Saturday July 30, 2022 at 522 NE 165th in the Ridgecrest neighborhood. People are encouraged to show up early to secure a seat.