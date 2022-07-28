Job and Networking Fair at Shoreline Community College August 4, 2022

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Shoreline Community College (home of the Dolphins) is excited to host “PHINalize Your Future: A Job and Networking Fair” on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Shoreline recognizes that the value of a college career fair is both immediate and long-term and that students gain valuable skills for future career searches from these fairs.

Students will meet employers with open positions, network with local employers and receive resumé and cover letter assistance. The event will connect students with employers from various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, call center, the public sector and many more!

Thursday, August 4, 11am - 1pm

For more information, email connect@shoreline.edu

Founded in 1964, Shoreline Community College offers more than 100 rigorous academic and professional/technical degrees and certificates to meet the lifelong learning needs of its diverse students and communities. 


