Job and Networking Fair at Shoreline Community College August 4, 2022

PUB photo by Steven H. Robinson

Shoreline Community College (home of the Dolphins) is excited to host “PHINalize Your Future: A Job and Networking Fair” on Thursday, August 4, 2022.





Shoreline recognizes that the value of a college career fair is both immediate and long-term and that students gain valuable skills for future career searches from these fairs.





Students will meet employers with open positions, network with local employers and receive resumé and cover letter assistance. The event will connect students with employers from various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, call center, the public sector and many more!





Thursday, August 4, 11am - 1pm







