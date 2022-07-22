Neighborhood Climb Night at Uplift Climbing - and Climbing Demystified

Are you interested in learning more about bouldering / rock climbing now that Shoreline has our very own climbing gym? Are you a climber who hasn't been climbing lately? Do you want to find a way to add some fun exercise to your life? Do you want to expand your community?





Whether you're new to climbing or an old pro, join us Monday, July 25, 2022 at Uplift Climbing!





Neighborhood Climb Night runs from 5 to 9pm, and for anyone more middle-aged interested in finding other middle-aged people to get on the wall with (whether you've done it before or not), join us at 6:30pm for the inaugural session of Midlife Rocks!





While the goal of Midlife Rocks is to get more middle-aged people climbing, people of all ages and abilities are welcome. Uplift will be offering half-price day passes from 5 to 9pm, and you can rent climbing shoes on site as well. Just bring yourself, comfortable clothes, and a desire to have and contribute to a great time for all!









Q/A:





Q. Do I have to be in great shape to climb?

A. Not to get started you don't! Sure, the better shape you're in the easier climbing will be. But to get started, you can come exactly as you are! That's one of the great things about climbing: it meets you where you are, and you improve at your own pace.





Q: What do I need to bring?

A: Wear comfortable clothes. (The gym is air-conditioned, so it's a great place to be on a hot night!) You can rent climbing shoes from Uplift. (Some people wear socks with their climbing shoes; many do not. You do you.)





Q: Climbing is potentially dangerous. Do I have to sign a waiver?

A: Yes. You will have to sign a waiver. Save time and do it in advance here: https://uplift.portal.approach.app





Q: Can I just come and watch?

A: Sure, but wear comfortable clothes anyway in case you decide to jump in! Also, to be in the gym around the climbing walls you need to sign a waiver even if you're not going to climb. https://uplift.portal.approach.app





Q: You said your new group is "Midlife Rocks." I'm not middle-aged. Can I be part of the community anyway?

A: Heck yes!





Q: I don't know how to climb.

A: No worries. You can come and learn the basics. This gathering is intended to be non-judgmental and supportive.





Q: Are you sure this is a good activity for middle-aged people?

A: Again I say: Heck yes! Climbing builds strength, balance, and flexibility, all of which are critical as we age. Plus, the climbing community is second to none, which is also critical, at every age.





Q: What's the address?





Q: When is this again?

A: The Neighborhood Climb Night is Monday, July 25, from 5 to 9pm; all y'all middle-aged people are invited to join me at 6:30pm! See you there!







