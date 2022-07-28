July 30th is all about the kids at the Shoreline Farmers Market

Join the Shoreline Farmers Market this Saturday, July 30, 2022 for the first ever Kids Day!





It's a day for, and, all about the kids. Usual vendors will be serving up fresh local produce, delicious prepared foods, and live music all day. AND we'll be hosting kids activities and showcasing some of our amazing sponsors.





Join us at our *new location* in the Park n Ride at 192nd St N and Aurora Ave N. With plenty of parking you can drive, bike, walk, or hop on the bus: RapidRide E Line. We proudly accept SNAP/EBT/WIC and Senior FMNP.