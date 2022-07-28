July 30th is all about the kids at the Shoreline Farmers Market
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Join the Shoreline Farmers Market this Saturday, July 30, 2022 for the first ever Kids Day!
It's a day for, and, all about the kids. Usual vendors will be serving up fresh local produce, delicious prepared foods, and live music all day. AND we'll be hosting kids activities and showcasing some of our amazing sponsors.
Join us at our *new location* in the Park n Ride at 192nd St N and Aurora Ave N. With plenty of parking you can drive, bike, walk, or hop on the bus: RapidRide E Line. We proudly accept SNAP/EBT/WIC and Senior FMNP.
Activities, education, and fun!
Farm Tour @ 11am: meet at the Information Booth to meet a few farmers and learn more about what they grow and why farming is important to them
Bee Talk @ 12pm: meet at Rainy Day Bees booth to learn from beekeeper Peter about bees and harvesting honey. Check out the observation hive and try to find the queen!
Make smoothies by riding a bicycle @11am-1:30pm: take fruits and turn them in to a delicious smoothie using only your feet! Set up in the park until supplies run out.
Hip-Hop Dance Demo @ 12:30pm: Join Seattle Dance Fitness to get moving, get fit, and have fun! Find them in the park and join in for a demo.
Test your knowledge on recycling @ the PoP Booth
Take a selfie with the kids favorite broccoli, Broc
Learn about water safety from Goldfish Swim School
Check out the ACS van & learn about emergency communications
Show your gratitude and write a thank you card to a farmer
Pick up your I Love Farmers Market temporary tattoo
Enjoy our game area in the park
Connect with our sponsors:
Goldfish Swim School
Recology
The Everett Clinic
Greenhome Solutions
Susan's Green Cleaning
Shoreline Community College
And of course, we'll have business as usual:
Check our website for vendor schedules and products
Follow us on social media (Facebook / Instagram) and tag us
Listen to live Music every Saturday
Learn about community organizations and events in Shoreline
Enjoy prepared food, relax in the park, and play some games
