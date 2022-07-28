Executive Constantine announces King County’s first-ever Wildfire Risk Reduction Strategy



King County Executive Dow Constantine today announced the region’s first-ever Wildfire Risk Reduction Strategy, a set of 12 recommended actions to improve preparedness, response, and recovery as the potential for wildfire increases in Western Washington due to climate change. King County Executive Dow Constantine today announced the region’s first-ever Wildfire Risk Reduction Strategy, a set of 12 recommended actions to improve preparedness, response, and recovery as the potential for wildfire increases in Western Washington due to climate change.

“As climate change increases the odds of a devastating wildfire occurring on our side of the Cascades, we are taking immediate action to better protect people, homes, and infrastructure,” said Executive Constantine. “Our experts and partners have delivered a solid set of recommendations that will strengthen our region’s wildfire resilience, response, and recovery.”





The state Department of Natural Resources recently updated maps that significantly expand the wildland-urban interface in King County, areas where people and infrastructure are at greater risk when wildfires occur. More than 350,000 people – about 15% of King County’s population – live in the wildland-urban interface.King County had already started developing its Wildfire Risk Reduction Strategy as part of its 2020 Strategic Climate Action Plan, enhancing community preparedness as the region experiences hotter, drier summers.