Hot weather tips

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Lee and Roger Lageschulte in 82 degree weather at Diablo Dam

By Diane Hettrick

My Inbox is full of dire warnings about how heat will kill me and pages of common sense tips of the "don't drop your toaster in the bath water" variety.

Stay in the shade. Don't leave kids and dogs in the car. Wear a life vest in the water. Drink a lot of water. Don't play strenuous (or any) sports.

Stay in the shade
Photo by Barbara Twaddell
We have not had really warm weather for quite a while, but I don't remember this much fuss when we were suffering under the infamous "heat dome" of past years and heat combined with wildfire smoke.

So Tuesday is the hottest day and the higher temperatures will continue to Friday night. (see our weather report here).

There's no question that some people are more vulnerable and some homes / apartments are hotter than others. Few people have decent air conditioning.

If you need to get out of your home or if you are unhoused, there are a few places you can go to cool off. Call first to be sure of their hours.

Here's my personal best tip. Soak a hand towel in cold water - wring out the excess water - and wear it around your neck. When it dries, start over again.



