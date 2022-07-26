Hot weather tips
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
|Lee and Roger Lageschulte in 82 degree weather at Diablo Dam
By Diane Hettrick
My Inbox is full of dire warnings about how heat will kill me and pages of common sense tips of the "don't drop your toaster in the bath water" variety.
Stay in the shade. Don't leave kids and dogs in the car. Wear a life vest in the water. Drink a lot of water. Don't play strenuous (or any) sports.
|Stay in the shade
Photo by Barbara Twaddell
So Tuesday is the hottest day and the higher temperatures will continue to Friday night. (see our weather report here).
There's no question that some people are more vulnerable and some homes / apartments are hotter than others. Few people have decent air conditioning.
If you need to get out of your home or if you are unhoused, there are a few places you can go to cool off. Call first to be sure of their hours.
- shopping malls - Northgate Station 401 Northgate Way; Alderwood Mall 3000 184th SW, Lynnwood
- Senior Centers - Northshore SC in Bothell, Shoreline, call the others to see if they are open
- movie theatres - the Crest in Shoreline, Alderwood Mall
- libraries - check first but they should all be open during regular business hours
- God's L'il Acre day shelter in Lake City 12521 33rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
- Northgate Community Center 10510 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
- Magnuson Bldg. #406 6344 NE 74th ST Seattle, WA 98115
Here's my personal best tip. Soak a hand towel in cold water - wring out the excess water - and wear it around your neck. When it dries, start over again.
0 comments:
Post a Comment