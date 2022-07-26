Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park Assistant Planner









This position also performs permit coordination tasks as necessary to ensure timely response on permit processing. Assists the Planning Director, Principal Planner, Permit Coordinator, and the Building Official with the overall functions of the Planning & Building Department.



Job description and application





The Assistant Planner also performs research and provides support to the Senior Planner and Planning Director, maintains records, prepares data, and responds to customer inquiries. Other duties include serving as support staff for the Planning Commission and Tree Board, preparing code enforcement reports and correspondence, and assisting the Building Official in code enforcement investigations.





$28.37-$37.82 HourlyOpen until filled. Applicants are urged to apply before Monday, August 15, 2022 at Noon for first review.Position Purpose:Under the direction of the Planning Director, the Assistant Planner provides technical assistance in processing land use permits. This includes responsibility for reviewing building and land use permits for compliance with zoning, sensitive areas and other land use regulations, and conducting various planning reviews as assigned and independently.