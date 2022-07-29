Burning truck carrying propane and oxygen tanks explodes on I-5 downtown Thursday

A truck carrying propane and oxygen tanks caught fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 5 in Seattle, prompting authorities to close all lanes of the freeway while fire crews extinguished the blaze.





The fire started shortly before 1:10pm on the southbound freeway between the Lakeview and Mercer Street exits.





“Tanks are exploding,” the Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter shortly before 2pm. “Please avoid the area.”





The northbound lanes reopened at 2:30pm, a little more than an hour after the fire was reported. The southbound express lanes opened later in the afternoon, and three other southbound lanes opened in the early evening. Officials opened the remaining southbound lane about 7:30pm.