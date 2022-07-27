County Council approves creation of permanent gun, ammo return program

The King County Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a proposal to create a permanent voluntary safe firearm and ammunition return program within the King County Sheriff's Office.

“Households with guns are more likely to experience gun violence, which can include heightened risk for suicide and domestic violence in homes,” Balducci said.

"Providing a means to dispose guns that people don’t want or need, is one way to reduce the dangers of firearms in homes. I’m happy to co-sponsor and vote for this bill."

Past voluntary firearm and ammunition return programs, including a gun buyback program coordinated by King County and the City of Seattle in 2013, have proven to be effective in removing firearms from homes and communities. At the 2013 event, 716 firearms were safely surrendered to law enforcement.The legislation requests the executive to assess the feasibility of a permanent program, so that an individual may peaceably deliver and abandon any unwanted firearm or ammunition to any King County Sheriff's Office location.