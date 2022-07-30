Violent death in quiet Richmond Highlands neighborhood Friday morning

The 16700 block of Linden Ave N. from Google Maps Statement from Shoreline Fire:



At 8:32am Friday morning, July 29, 2022, Shoreline Fire was dispatched to a Medic Weapons call to the 16700 block of Linden Ave N.





Upon our arrival, a patient was being attended to by KCSO.





We then determined the patient was deceased.

The scene was left to KCSO.





Here is their tweet from the call.





These are the only official statements so far.





Shoreline Community College apparently has a classroom in the area. The college sent out an alert correctly listing the location of the incident as Richmond Highlands Park and closed all classes and activities for the day.





The 16700 block of Linden Ave N runs from the corner of Richmond Highlands Park to the playing fields at the south end of the Shorewood High School campus.











