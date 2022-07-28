Reminder: Battle of the Bands is August 1, 2, and 6 at Pfingst Animal Acres Park

Photo courtesy City of LFP
Join ShoreLake Arts and the City of Lake Forest Park for the return of Battle of the Bands with three evenings of fun at Pfingst Animal Acres Park! 

Tickets are required for each show and can be purchased through ShoreLake Arts

The first-place winner will take home $1,500 and one day of studio time at Robert Lang Studios. The second-place winner will take home $1,000 and a Gear Package. 

Winners will be decided by a panel of judges, and there is a people's choice award, too! Crowd enthusiasm and excitement is a factor in the panel’s decisions!

This event aims to support emerging and developing musicians in Washington State and encourage appreciation for the art of music in our community. All shows begin at 6:30pm at Pfingst Animal Acres Park, with gates opening at 5:30pm. 17435 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Semi-final Pool #1 | Monday, August 1
Semi-final Pool #2 | Tuesday, August 2
Finals | Saturday, August 6

Click here for more information on the event or to purchase tickets.



