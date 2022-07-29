Ouch! Worst ferry vs dock collision in years

Photo courtesy WSF By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





On Thursday, July 28, 2022 on an early morning run, the Cathlamet, an Issaquah class ferry, crashed into the Fauntleroy terminal in West Seattle. It was on the Fauntleroy / Vashon / Southworth run.





Dolphins explained. Courtesy WSF

The "hard landing" caused significant damage to the vessel and an offshore dolphin at the terminal. A dolphin is part of the terminal that helps guide a boat in. The "hard landing" caused significant damage to the vessel and an offshore dolphin at the terminal. A dolphin is part of the terminal that helps guide a boat in.





Photo courtesy WSF

There were no reported injuries, although there were some reports of damage to vehicles. There were no reported injuries, although there were some reports of damage to vehicles.





Fauntleroy service was suspended while the Coast Guard began its investigation. Washington State Ferries (WSF) started deploying other routes and vessels to handle normal ferry traffic.





Photo courtesy WSF

Passengers were able to walk off and vehicles had to back off the ferry. Passengers were able to walk off and vehicles had to back off the ferry.





Photo courtesy WSF

After a few hours, the boat was moved out, heading to the Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility for repairs. Another ferry was brought in to cover the run and the terminal reopened. After a few hours, the boat was moved out, heading to the Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility for repairs. Another ferry was brought in to cover the run and the terminal reopened.





The Washington State Ferry System is part of the Washington State Department of Transportation. Ferry runs are officially state highways.





For example SR104 begins at Bothell Way NE in Lake Forest Park. It continues west through Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace, and Edmonds where it goes across the Sound to Kingston.





Several miles into Kitsap county it makes a hard right and continues north to Port Gamble, then across the Hood Canal Bridge. Past Port Ludlow, it ends at SR 101.





Water or roadway, it's all a state highway.















