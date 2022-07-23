Almost Antiques Guild at the Richmond Beach Library
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Thursday July 28, 2022, 2pm
For adults
If you like collecting and collectibles, this is the group for you! Bring something to show and tell, and hear about what others are collecting.
Co-sponsored by the Shoreline Historical Museum and the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.
Please register. Safety guidelines and current protocols followed.
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/62be5bcd58568df72734f19a
The Richmond Beach Library is located at 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
0 comments:
Post a Comment