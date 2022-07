Almost Antiques Guild at the Richmond Beach Library

Thursday July 28, 2022, 2pm

For adults

If you like collecting and collectibles, this is the group for you! Bring something to show and tell, and hear about what others are collecting.Co-sponsored by the Shoreline Historical Museum and the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.Please register. Safety guidelines and current protocols followed.The Richmond Beach Library is located at 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177