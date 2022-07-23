Almost Antiques Guild at the Richmond Beach Library

Saturday, July 23, 2022

Almost Antiques Guild at the Richmond Beach Library
Thursday July 28, 2022, 2pm
For adults

If you like collecting and collectibles, this is the group for you! Bring something to show and tell, and hear about what others are collecting.

Co-sponsored by the Shoreline Historical Museum and the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.

Please register. Safety guidelines and current protocols followed.

https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/62be5bcd58568df72734f19a

The Richmond Beach Library is located at 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177


Posted by DKH at 5:32 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  