Online and mail voter registration deadline for February Special Election – July 25, 2022

Mark and seal your ballot and return it to a drop box

Photo by GM Wiegand The August Primary election is quickly approaching with ballots due to drop boxes by 8pm sharp or postmarked by Tuesday, August 2, 2022.





The deadline to register to vote online or by mail (received, not postmarked) is Monday, July 25.





Those who have not received their ballot or misplaced it can request one online or call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683) during business hours.









After the deadline has passed, voters can still register to vote, update their registration or signature, receive a replacement ballot , or use an assistive device at King County Elections Headquarters in Renton or at one of our Vote Centers located across the county.All registered voters should have received their ballot by Monday, July 18.