Online and mail voter registration deadline for February Special Election – July 25, 2022

Sunday, July 24, 2022

Mark and seal your ballot and return it to a drop box
Photo by GM Wiegand
The August Primary election is quickly approaching with ballots due to drop boxes by 8pm sharp or postmarked by Tuesday, August 2, 2022. 

The deadline to register to vote online or by mail (received, not postmarked) is Monday, July 25.

After the deadline has passed, voters can still register to vote, update their registration or signature, receive a replacement ballot, or use an assistive device at King County Elections Headquarters in Renton or at one of our Vote Centers located across the county.

All registered voters should have received their ballot by Monday, July 18. 

Those who have not received their ballot or misplaced it can request one online or call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683) during business hours. 

Registered voters can also download and print their ballot online through the accessible online ballot marking program.

Voters may opt to receive their ballot and voting materials in Chinese, Korean, Spanish, and Vietnamese and King County Elections provides customer service in over twenty languages.

Information on candidates and ballot measures can be found inside the voters' pamphlet, along with a complete list of ballot drop box locations and tips on how to make sure their voice is heard. 

Voters can find also more information and track their ballot on the KCE website or contact KCE for assistance.

King County Elections (KCE) conducts accurate, secure, and accessible elections for King County’s 191 jurisdictions. Led by Director Julie Wise, KCE is a nationally recognized leader in the elections community for its innovations in technology, accessible voting, and community outreach.



