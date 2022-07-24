WeatherWatcher: Heat Watch in effect for Tuesday afternoon through Friday evening

National Weather Service in Seattle

Right on schedule, a heat wave is coming to the area this week. The end of July and beginning of August is typically the hottest time of the year, often with heat waves bringing temperatures into the mid 80's to mid 90s. This year is no different as the forecast is calling for high temperatures in the 90's between Tuesday and Friday.





The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued an excessive heat watch, in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Friday evening. This watch will likely turn into an advisory by Monday evening.





Temperatures on Monday are expected to creep into the mid 80's.

Tuesday through Friday we are expecting high temperatures in the upper 80's to low 90's.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the hottest, with temperatures possibly reaching the mid 90's.





Low temperatures through the week are expected to be down only to the mid to upper 60's. Areas closer to the Puget Sound such as lower parts of Richmond Beach and Innis Arden will likely be a few degrees cooler especially during the hottest part of the day.





Next weekend we cool down a little bit, but we are still expected to get into the 80's both days. I think it's safe to say that summer has finally arrived. We'll all quickly miss that colder and wetter than normal weather pattern we've had for the past 4 months.





