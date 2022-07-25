Ballyhoo Theatre presents: On a Clear Day You Can See Forever
Monday, July 25, 2022
Through hypnosis, Dr. Bruckner discovers what he believes is his patient’s past life incarnation, a woman named Melinda Wells. Through a series of sessions Dr. Bruckner finds himself entering a psycho-neurotic fantasy, confusing both himself, and his client. What follows is a fascinating journey of self-discovery, the trials of true love, and the universal anxiety of real life.
On a Clear Day is rarely produced, and this fresh new take by emerging director Nathan A. Smith is a wonderful opportunity to see this gem that was the transition from the Golden Age to contemporary musical theatre. You may never again have the chance to see this incredible story!
Book and Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and Music by Burton Lane. Directed by Nathan A. Smith, Musical Direction by Tony McCahill, Choreography by Emma Drazkowski and Produced/Mentored by Shileah Corey.
July 29, 30, August 5, 6 at 7:00pm
July 31 and August 7 at 2:00pm
Performances at The Black Box at Edmonds College
20310 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036
Tickets at ballyhootheatre.org
