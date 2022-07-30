WeatherWatcher: Excessive Heat Warning extended until Sunday night

Saturday, July 30, 2022

A sunny day at the Edmonds Beach
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
The National Weather Service in Seattle has extended the excessive heat warning through 9pm Sunday night. High temperatures are expected to continue into the upper 80's through Sunday. Shoreline is sliding into the cooler side of the heat wave now so we should be getting a little bit of relief this weekend.

Here's what the forecast models are expecting high temperatures to be at the Echo Lake/North Ridge weather station this weekend:

Saturday: 89-90°F
Sunday: 85°F

Want cooler temperatures? head towards the Puget Sound. The Richmond Beach neighborhood has been consistently topping out at around 4-6°F cooler than most areas in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.

High and low temperatures for July 2022 compared to average
at Shoreline Weather's Echo Lake station.

Here are the high and low temperatures at both stations this week:


Forecast after the weekend calls for cooler weather, with drizzle or rain showers possible Monday. 

Temperatures will come down into the 70's for highs and lows will be in the upper 50's. Thunderstorms are possible over the mountains so it's possible we might be treated to a lightning show sometime next week. 

A slight chance of showers and partly cloudy skies looks likely to stick with us through all next week.


For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com



Posted by Carl Dinse at 1:21 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  