WeatherWatcher: Excessive Heat Warning extended until Sunday night
Saturday, July 30, 2022
|A sunny day at the Edmonds Beach
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Here's what the forecast models are expecting high temperatures to be at the Echo Lake/North Ridge weather station this weekend:
Saturday: 89-90°F
Sunday: 85°F
Want cooler temperatures? head towards the Puget Sound. The Richmond Beach neighborhood has been consistently topping out at around 4-6°F cooler than most areas in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.
|High and low temperatures for July 2022 compared to average
at Shoreline Weather's Echo Lake station.
Here are the high and low temperatures at both stations this week:
Forecast after the weekend calls for cooler weather, with drizzle or rain showers possible Monday.
Temperatures will come down into the 70's for highs and lows will be in the upper 50's. Thunderstorms are possible over the mountains so it's possible we might be treated to a lightning show sometime next week.
A slight chance of showers and partly cloudy skies looks likely to stick with us through all next week.
