LFP council passes resolution Prohibiting City Resources For Out-of-State Abortion Investigations

This resolution was sponsored by CM Furutani and Deputy Mayor Tom French.

CM Tracy Furutani presented the motion,





Prohibiting Use of City Resources to aid out-of-state investigations, prosecutions, or other legal action against WA health care providers and clinics providing lawful abortion services and patients receiving those services





saying that it is a statement of community values "I'd like to think that our community believes in bodily autonomy, that women should not be subjected to laws from another state."





The resolution was in response to the recent Supreme Court ruling which overturned the 50 year old Roe v Wade decision which legalized abortion and the laws passed in a dozen states which provide punitive measures for women, their helpers, and medical personnel, no matter what state they go to for medical services.





Furutani pointed out that both the governor and the county executive had made similar rulings, forbidding the Washington State Patrol and the King County Sheriff's Office from assisting in out of state investigations of abortions.





Deputy Mayor French stated that "many of us were stunned at the proceedings of the supreme court." He said that the resolution "may be symbolic but we as a community believe very strongly in women's reproductive rights and we will not sit by idly while their rights are infringed."





Another council member pointed out that this protects the many health care workers who live in Lake Forest Park.





Several expressed concern that other states could impose their laws and values upon our residents.