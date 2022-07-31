LFP Police recover vehicle stolen in Woodinville and other actions

Sunday, July 31, 2022

VEHICLE THEFT – 14000 NE WOODINVILLE DUVALL RD, Woodinville: On July 17, 2022 around 1pm, a vehicle was stolen from a parking lot while the victim was visiting a business in the area. 

Deputies were able to obtain security footage. The vehicle was later involved in an eluding incident with Lake Forest Park Police and was recovered.

Patrol Calls 07/15/22 - 07/22/22

Your officers responded to 217 calls for service or self-initiated incidents which included the following:
  • 60 Traffic related events
  • 31 Extra patrols / Business checks
  • 25 Suspicious circumstances
  • 8   Thefts
  • 6   Alarms
  • 4   Welfare checks
  • 3   Residential Burglary
Please call 206-364-8216 if you have anything to report. 



