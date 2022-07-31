LFP Police recover vehicle stolen in Woodinville and other actions
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Deputies were able to obtain security footage. The vehicle was later involved in an eluding incident with Lake Forest Park Police and was recovered.
Patrol Calls 07/15/22 - 07/22/22
Your officers responded to 217 calls for service or self-initiated incidents which included the following:
- 60 Traffic related events
- 31 Extra patrols / Business checks
- 25 Suspicious circumstances
- 8 Thefts
- 6 Alarms
- 4 Welfare checks
- 3 Residential Burglary
