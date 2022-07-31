August events at Third Place Books - a mixture of virtual and in-person

Third Place Books

Intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way

Lake Forest Park

August 2022 EVENTS

Please note: all times below are Pacific Time.

Both virtual and in-person events require registration in advance. Unless ticketed, events are free and open to the public. See thirdplacebooks.com for details.

) – denotes ticketed event

) – denotes event for children or middle grade readers

Tuesday, August 2 at 6pm (

Virtual

)

Tehlor Kay Mejia with Aiden Thomas

Paola Santiago and the Sanctuary of Shadows

In this series finale, our lovable, intrepid protagonist dives into Mexican folklore and makes discoveries both wondrous and fearsome. Aiden Thomas, author of Cemetery Boys, joins in conversation.

Tuesday, August 2 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)

Jamie Ford

The Many Daughters of Afong Moy: A Novel

From the author of Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet—now with more than 1 million copies in print—comes a new tale of the love that binds a family together across generations. Qian Julie Wang calls it "a book that will stay with readers and reshape how they engage with their own lives and legacies. To read it is to be transformed—and to transcend."

Thursday, August 4 at 6pm (

Virtual

)

Melissa Blair

with Marie Lu, Roseanne A. Brown, and Zoraida Cordova

A Broken Blade

Conceived as a love letter to BookTok’s avid fantasy community, and drawing from her own experiences as an indigenous woman, Melissa Blair’s A Broken Blade is a gripping, action-packed story of anti-colonialism, rebellion, and heart. Join us for this exciting virtual panel!

Tuesday, August 9 at 4pm PT (

Virtual

)

Jesse Ball with Max Porter

Autoportrait

in partnership with Powell's Books, Seminary Co-Op Bookstores, and Community Bookstore

The author The Divers' Game and Census discusses Autoportrait, a mesmerizing homage to Édouard Levé's work of the same title. Max Porter, author of Lanny and Grief Is the Thing With Feathers, joins in conversation.

Wednesday, August 10 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)

Dr. Julie Pham with Dr. Elisebeth VanderWeil

7 Forms of Respect: A Guide to Transforming Your Communication and Relationships at Work

The CEO of CuriosityBased discusses her practical guide that provides tools for deciphering the unspoken code of workplace respect. Dr. Elisebeth VanderWeil, Organization Development Specialist for Pioneer Human Services, joins in conversation.

Thursday, August 11 at 6pm (

Virtual

)

Ingrid Rojas Contreras with Alexander Chee

The Man Who Could Move Clouds: A Memoir

From the author of the “original, politically daring and passionately written” (Vogue) novel Fruit of the Drunken Tree comes a kaleidoscopic memoir that reclaims the author’s family's otherworldly legacy. Alexander Chee, author of How To Write An Autobiographical Novel, joins in conversation.

Thursday, August 11 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)

Panel Event: Art in the Time of Unbearable Crisis: Women Writers Respond to the Call

We welcome local authors Donna Cameron, Sophia Kouidou-Giles, Marianne Lile, Anne Liu Kellor, Brenda Peterson, Kate Jessica Raphael, Ashley E. Sweeney, and Barbara Wolf Terao for a night of readings from the anthology Art in the Time of Unbearable Crisis: Women Writers Respond to the Call.

Monday, August 15 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)

Mark Armour

Intentional Balk: Baseball's Thin Line Between Innovation and Cheating

An honored baseball expert tackles the history of cheating in America’s pastime in a new book co-authored by Daniel Levitt. Intentional Balk offers an engrossing chronicle of America's pastime and the players, coaches, groundskeepers and management who for more than 150 years have sought any advantage to win at all costs.

Saturday, August 20 at 10am PT (

Virtual

)

Women in Translation Month: Brenda Lozano with translator Heather Cleary

Witches: A Novel

The beguiling story of a young journalist whose investigation of a murder leads her to the most legendary healer in all of Mexico, from one of the most prominent voices of a new generation of Latin American writers. Heather Cleary, the novel’s translator, joins in conversation.

Saturday, August 20 (All locations)

BOOKSTORE ROMANCE DAY

Celebrate Bookstore Romance Day in store with 20% off all romance titles and complete our scavenger hunt for a chance to win a store gift card! Online purchases of romance books get our exclusive vinyl sticker and romance bookmark while supplies last.

Thursday, August 25 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)

Casey Parks with Sarah Neilson

Diary of a Misfit: A Memoir and a Mystery

Part memoir, part sweeping journalistic saga: As Casey Parks follows the mystery of a stranger's past, she is forced to reckon with her own sexuality, her fraught Southern identity, her tortured yet loving relationship with her mother, and the complicated role of faith in her life. Local writer Sarah Neilson joins in conversation.

Saturday, August 27 at 11am PT (

Virtual

)

Women in Translation Month: Katie Whittemore (with special guests!)

in partnership with Community Bookstore, the Transnational Literature Series at Brookline Booksmith, and Brazos Bookstore

To celebrate Rochester–based publisher Open Letter’s Translator Triptych—in which one translator curates three simultaneously-published works in translation—Third Place presents a conversation with translator/curator Katie Whittemore and authors across the country. Featuring Wolfskin by Lara Moreno, Mothers Don't by Katixa Agirre, and Bad Handwriting by Sara Mesa, all translated by Whittemore.

★

Monday, August 29 at 5pm PT (

Virtual

)

Taylor Jenkins Reid

Carrie Soto Is Back: A Novel

From the bestselling author of Malibu Rising, Daisy Jones & The Six, and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo comes Carrie Soto is Back, a vulnerable new story of ambition and the cost of greatness. Third Place Books is proud to partner with Random House and bookstores across the country to present a behind-the-scenes of Reid’s latest release. Tickets required. See thirdplacebooks.com for details.



