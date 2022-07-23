2022 Brewfest cancelled

Photo courtesy Humphrey's Farm Statement from Brewfest organizers

We deeply regret that we will be cancelling the 4-Corners BrewFest 2022, postponing our 10th Annual Celebration for one more year. We deeply regret that we will be cancelling the 4-Corners BrewFest 2022, postponing our 10th Annual Celebration for one more year.





Because of structural changes to businesses in general over the last couple of years, many of our beloved brewers are finding themselves in that widespread condition of being short-staffed, and either unable to participate this year, or stretched very thin.





In addition, our own volunteer support has been difficult to muster.





Our Brewfest is, in our opinion, the best because brewers get great exposure to an audience they would not ordinarily meet.





They get real conversations with attendees rather than just serving a line. Attendees get a wide sampling of our amazing local brew offerings, face time with brewers, and a great outdoor afternoon in the most intimate BrewFest setting around. We are committed to that vision.





So, because we value both our brewers and our brewfesters, we will postpone one more year.





If you purchased a ticket, you will get a full refund. If you paid by credit card through Eventbrite, you will see those charges refunded to your card.





If you purchased through Beach House, we will contact you about how to return your check or where to send reimbursement if you paid cash.





Thank you all for your support and interest. We hope the world has shifted back into our favor next year, and we can celebrate together.











