Important message from Republic Services - place carts curbside no later than 6am on collection day

Collection will start at 6am next week Republic Services has issued this message regarding collection during the week of July 25: Republic Services has issued this message regarding collection during the week of July 25:





This is an important message from Republic Services, your Lake Forest Park trash, recycle and compost service provider.





Due to the expected high temperatures forecast and our commitment to public safety, as well as our drivers’ safety, we will start one hour earlier on Tuesday, July 26, through Friday, July 29.





Due to these conditions, we are asking that you please place your carts at the curb no later than 6:00am.











