Goat Fund Me: Goats to return along the Interurban Trail

Filbert at Midvale Gardens

Derek Creisler, from Diggin' Shoreline's Midvale Gardens project, announced that he has received permission from Seattle City Light to graze goats on the section of City Light land on the southeast corner of N 192nd and the Interurban Trail in the Echo Lake Neighborhood.





The goats are the property of Earthcraft Farms which rents them out to clear unwanted vegetation, particularly on difficult to access sites.





Derek has set up a GoatFundMe (ok it's a GoFundMe) site to raise funds to pay for the goat rental.





The goats have been at the site several times before and are very entertaining and very popular.















